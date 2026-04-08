Get a full bag of books for $1 to support the Lebanon-Wilson Co. Library

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon-Wilson County Library is holding a unique fundraiser this month, where visitors can fill an entire bag with books and DVDs for just $1.

The twice-a-year fundraiser features a combination of donated items and titles that have been in circulation in the past.

The event lasts through the end of the month, and library staff will continue to restock the tables with donated books until they run out.

Visitors do not need a library card or to be a resident of Wilson County to participate; anyone can come and make purchases.

Click here for more information about this and other offerings from the Lebanon-Wilson County Library.

"They take the Walmart sack, they fill it up as full as they want to get it and they only pay a dollar," said Dana Bilbrey, branch manager and assistant director for the Lebanon-Wilson County Library.

Bilbrey said the fundraiser brings in $1,500 to $2,000 a year to pay for programming and library expenses.

"We have children's programs that we run throughout the year. We do arts and crafts with them, or coloring sheets. All kinds of fun stuff with them. It also goes towards our summer reading program," Bilbrey said.

Library regular Hollie Murphy visits the library with her kids to find books.

"I have three children and we home school, so we are always coming to see what we can find, what treasures," Murphy said. "I've always wanted them to be able to experience the world through books."

Library patrons of all ages told me about the impacts books have had on their lives.

"I can just get lost in a story," said Carma Halley, a Lebanon neighbor.

"It's like it doesn't matter what's happening in my outside world. I just focus on what I'm reading and take myself there.”

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.