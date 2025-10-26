Goodwill shares top tips for budget-friendly thrift store Halloween costume ideas

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween is just a few days away.

If you're still looking for a costume, but not wanting to spend much, you may want to considering stopping by a thrift store like Goodwill.

The folks with Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee told me Halloween is one of their busiest times of the year.

They suggest getting some inspiration from pictures on the internet to figure out your DIY look before you come in.

They also recommend shopping in all areas of the store, the men's, women's, or children's section because you can always alter or even cut pieces of clothing up to make your costume.

Goodwill's Emma Balkenbush said the thrift store is a great place to help recreate looks from iconic movie characters, especially this year if you're a fan of Wicked.

"A lot of people are coming in looking to be Galinda or Elphaba. We have tons of pink things, pink dresses and skirts. And Elphaba, maybe you plan on painting yourself green and you just need the black dress. You can definitely find that at Goodwill,” said Emma Balkenbush, spokesperson for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

Balkenbush said some other easy looks to put together include Clark Kent and Lois Lane, or Indiana Jones.

She also said Goodwill has got a ton of scrubs for sale, so any costume that's medical related can be cheap and easy to do.

In addition to DIY options, many Goodwill's have used store bought costumes, especially those for children, on their racks too.

To help costume shoppers, Goodwill has QR codes posted around some stores that can link people to a website with costume ideas, decoration inspirations, makeup tutorials, and more.

Click here for a look at that website.

Sunday I spoke to Jeannette Salas, a shift leader at Goodwill's Mount Juliet Store.

She said vintage costumes from the 1920s and 1930s seem to be very popular this year.

She recommends coming into the store with a clear idea of what you're looking for, but also being open to inspiration.

Click here for more shopping tips from Goodwill.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.