Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

I-840 EB at the 71 shut down due to multiple crashes involving serious injuries

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-840 EB at the 71 is shut down due to multiple crashes involving serious injuries according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Stewart’s Pike exit.

At this time you're asked to avoid the area if possible.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Autistic teen creates coloring book to benefit animals, Nashville Zoo

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, here's a cool idea from an autistic teen to help benefit the Nashville Zoo. I had a chance to see some of Will Woods' work as a judge for Bellevue's Holidays in the Vue Christmas parade.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.