I-840 EB at the 71 shut down due to multiple crashes involving serious injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-840 EB at the 71 is shut down due to multiple crashes involving serious injuries according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Stewart’s Pike exit.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT -ROAD CLOSURE



I-840 eastbound at the 71 is shut down indefinitely due to multiple crashes involving serious injuries. Please expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible. Tennessee Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/BLJs91SJ0Q — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) December 17, 2025

At this time you're asked to avoid the area if possible.

