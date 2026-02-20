Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-840 WB closed after crash with injuries

(Source: Raycom Media)
Interstate 840 westbound at the 68 mile marker is shut down indefinitely following a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

