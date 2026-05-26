Kroger hosting “Team Tune-Up” event Friday in Lebanon, featuring NASCAR driver Ryan Preece

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Kroger Company is bringing a NASCAR-themed community event to its Lebanon store this week ahead of the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The “Team Tune-Up” pop-up event is scheduled for Friday, May 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kroger located at 1418-A West Main Street in Lebanon. Organizers said the event will take place rain or shine.

Fans will have a chance to meet Ryan Preece, the Kroger-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series driver, during an autograph and fan engagement session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will also feature a NASCAR show car display, giveaways, product samples and opportunities to win race-day tickets and other prizes ahead of the weekend race at Nashville Superspeedway.

According to Kroger, community health resources will also be available throughout the event. The Kroger Health team plans to offer blood pressure screenings, weight-management information, dietitian resources and vaccine education and administration.

Representatives from the American Heart Association will provide hands-only CPR education.

Additional attractions include the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures truck, the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile and an AstraZeneca inflatable lung display.

The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department and the United Service Organizations are also expected to participate.

USO volunteers will collect non-perishable food donations during the event to help provide meal kits for military families.

Organizers said attendees can also receive free grilled hot dogs from the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile and product samples from Celsius, Capri Sun, Little Bites and Huggies.