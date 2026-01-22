Lebanon grocery store brings back 80s and 90s nostalgia with VHS tapes and local foods

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A locally owned grocery store in Lebanon is bringing back the nostalgic comfort of childhood Saturday mornings, complete with VHS tapes, classic cartoons, and a sense of community that feels like stepping back in time.

Demeter's Common, owned by Lebanon native Mallory Jennings, features locally sourced foods alongside packaging and products that evoke memories of the 1980s and 90s. The store combines modern local agriculture with vintage charm, creating an experience that makes adult customers feel like kids again.

"Like I had someone ask me if they have to name five Grateful Dead songs to be able to buy a tomato and I was like yeah I think that should be a new rule," Jennings said.

The store showcases local candles, soap, and fruit tea, but what really catches visitors' attention are the multiple televisions playing classic content from decades past.

"There's something to be said for like an adult who can walk in somewhere like this and just feel a sense of peace because you feel like you were a kid again," Jennings said.

While customers can't pour cereal from a 1997 box, they can enjoy breakfast or lunch made from local ingredients while watching nostalgic programming. The store also features puzzles and other activities that encourage people to slow down and connect.

"We might put on Pee-wee's Playhouse, just whatever makes people happy. We've got puzzles for people to play," Jennings said.

For Jennings, who was born and raised in the Lebanon community, the store represents more than just retail. It's about maintaining connections in an increasingly fast-paced world and supporting local agriculture and businesses.

"You should be able to go to your local grocer and be like, can you find me local beeswax or do you know where I can find x, y, and z and I love that I've become that person that people can come to and ask for something like that and then I can usually find it," Jennings said.

As time seems to fast forward and genuine connection becomes harder to find, Jennings focuses on making sure people don't lose sight of where they came from.

