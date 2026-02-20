Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lebanon High student athlete dies following battle with cancer

Wilson County Schools
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon High student athlete has died following his battle with cancer, the Wilson County School District announced on Friday.

Jayden Bailey was an inspirational team member for the LHS Blue Devils and was named to the District 7, 4A All-District team on Thursday at Beech High School.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

