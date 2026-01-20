Lebanon landowners oppose 300-home development plan threatening rural character

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon landowners are speaking out against a proposed annexation that could bring more than 300 new homes to their rural community, saying the development threatens the character that has defined the area for decades.

The Lebanon City Council is scheduled to hear public input Tuesday night on a plan to annex approximately 250 acres along Maple Hill Road and Carver Lane. If approved, the annexation would clear the way for Summit Development to move forward with construction as early as spring 2027.

Developer Wayne Miller originally proposed the land could accommodate more than 700 homes but has since reduced that number to about 300. Miller said the Sorelle neighborhood development would be intentional, preserving tree canopies while updating aging sewer systems and infrastructure.

"We want development, but we want them in the right way," Miller said. "Thinking about the neighbors who've lived out there all their lives to have too many homes on one particular parcel."

But longtime residents like Phillip Donnell, who owns property in the proposed annexation area, have serious concerns about the plan's impact on the community.

"These people are trying to steal from tomorrow to pay for today. You're not gonna have that happen," Donnell said while reviewing the proposed plans. "Why is it getting pushed through?"

The Donnell family has worked to maintain their 160-plus acre farm for years but now feels compelled to speak up about the annexation process.

"We tried to keep it a farm and have animals on there," Sandy Donnell said. "Bring it back with a plan and not the way it is right now. Bring it back so that the people who live on that road are going to be happy with it."

While Miller maintains the development would create meaningful businesses and bring positive change to the city, affected landowners argue it ignores the positive contributions they have made to the area for decades.

"I think the council needs to go back to the table with the developer and present a plan," one resident said.

Tonight's meeting represents the council's second review of the proposal. Some neighbors have indicated they may file a lawsuit if the annexation moves forward.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.