Lebanon mayor pushes for new sewer plant as neighbors oppose potential locations for new facility

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell is making the case for a new city sewer plant, but finding a location for the facility is proving to be a complicated decision.

The city's current sewer plant was built in 1963, and Bell said it is overdue for replacement.

"About 15 years ago, city engineers really knew that it was time to build a new facility," Bell said.

However, the proposed plant is facing opposition from neighbors who do not want the facility near their homes, and others who are concerned that the city will try to buy their land to use it for the new plant.

At a recent city council meeting, neighbors living near possible sites voiced their concerns.

"My property is my livelihood. It's going to be my legacy to will to my children, and I adamantly oppose a sewer plant right across the street from me when I was counting on the value of my property to keep increasing," said Ronnie Holland.

While the city has not identified a specific site, Bell said there are limited options because the new facility must sit above existing pipes that take treated water to the Cumberland River.

One area under consideration is near Coles Ferry Pike and Hartmann Drive, which is home to the Conatser family farm.

According to social media and advocate groups, the Conatsers have had a long history of the city acquiring their land; they used to own the land on which the plant currently sits.

Mayor Bell said the city has sent the Conatsers and other landowners in the area letters of interest to purchase their properties, but the Conatsers are not interested in selling.

"We do not want our land annexed into the city, nor do we want our land turned into property for a sewer plant," said Cindy Conatser-Eatherly.

Mayor Bell said no specific site has been chosen yet.

The goal is to find a landowner willing to sell their property for the plant.

Mayor Bell said the city needs to find a location before the fall in order to use federal COVID-19 relief money that was given to them to help design the facility.

This is a story we’ll continue to cover.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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