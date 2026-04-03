Lebanon Police investigate suspected drug operation at apartment complex

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Maple Crossing Apartments as part of an investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Authorities said a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both from Lebanon, were identified as subjects of the investigation. Officers were aware prior to the search that the man had multiple prior convictions, including second-degree homicide.

A SWAT team entered the residence and located both individuals inside.

During the search, officers said they found cocaine and fentanyl, along with evidence suggesting crack cocaine was being manufactured inside the apartment.

Police also recovered two firearms, including one reported stolen in Clarksville in 2016.

Charges against both individuals are pending.