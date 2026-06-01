Lebanon road rage incident caught on camera; one person arrested and released on bond

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon woman captured video of a road rage incident Saturday morning on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

Jessica Jackson and her family had just gone through a drive-through on South Cumberland Street Saturday morning when they found themselves unable to leave the parking lot.

"The turning lane was completely blocked by two cars," said Jackson, a Lebanon neighbor who witnessed a road rage incident.

Video from inside Jackson's car shows 2 men outside their vehicles in what appeared to be an argument.

The video showed a man in a green shirt and one in a gray shirt.

Jackson described the man in the green shirt as being far more agitated than the other man, who was wearing the gray shirt.

This is how she described the man in the gray shirt:

"Super calm, he was just saying his piece, saying what he needed to say," Jackson said.

A woman who was a passenger in the gray-shirted man's car then approached the two men.

"She was talking to the guy in the white truck and said, 'Go back to your car,’ and she pointed to his truck," Jackson said.

The situation then escalated and the man in the green shirt appeared to hit that woman in the face.

Jackson said the man in the green shirt then reached for what she believed was a gun inside his car.

"The other guy saw him and saw what he was reaching for, and that's when he walked over and punched him in the face," Jackson said.

Jackson's video stops as her family drove away, but she says she heard gunshots shortly after.

A separate video captured moments later shows the man in the grey shirt appearing to disarm the man in the green shirt, eventually taking hold of a gun after a prolonged struggle.

Police arrived and took the man in the green shirt into custody.

That man was identified as Robert Moore, from Lebanon.

According to police, Moore was charged with assault and aggravated assault after allegedly discharging two rounds from a handgun during a road rage incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Moore was released on bond later that same day.

For Jackson, the experience was frightening.

"I'm yelling at my kids to get down, because you never know where a stray bullet is gonna go, and that's what scares me," Jackson said.

She said the incident felt out of character for the community she calls home.

"This is not Lebanon. Anybody that knows Lebanon knows that we're all just friendly, and we're all just peaceful. We want to be peaceful. We want to have this... it's not really a small town anymore, but you know, we like that small town feel. We like that everybody's friendly with everybody and knows everybody, and that's just not it," Jackson said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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