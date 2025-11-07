Longtime bus driver named new transportation director for Wilson County Schools

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools has appointed a new transportation director as the district works to improve bus service reliability and driver staffing.

Bill Hoover, who has driven buses for the district for more than two decades, was named to lead the transportation department toward the end of October.

Hoover started as a part-time substitute bus driver in 2002, initially to spend more time with his daughter.

"I wanted to go on field trips with my daughter," said Bill Hoover, new transportation director for Wilson County Schools.

Now 71, and retired from full time work in a different field, he brings extensive experience to the role.

"He knows everything and that's so important to know not only the system which is complex in itself, but also knowing many of the families," said Bart Barker, Wilson County Schools' public information officer.

Like many school districts nationwide, Wilson County has struggled with bus driver shortages that have created service disruptions.

Click here for previous stories from Newschannel 5 about issues parents in the district have faced.

The district currently needs to fill about three full-time driver positions, a significant improvement from the 12 openings they had at the beginning of the school year.

"I've got my fingers crossed. I'm thinking by the first of the year we should be in pretty good shape driver wise," Hoover said.

Despite his new role, Hoover plans to continue driving buses while implementing improvements to the transportation system.

"I don't really want to totally get out of the seat, because this is where I was born and raised so to speak," Hoover said.

His improvement plans include better communication with families through a newsletter and robocalls to provide timely updates about bus route changes and delays.

According to Hoover, overall communication and transparency are top priorities.

“I've got a vision for the transportation department and been around long enough to see what needs to be done," Hoover said.

Click here if you're interested in applying to be a bus driver for Wilson County schools.

School leaders said they're especially looking for people to be substitute drivers at the moment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.