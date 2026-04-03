Longtime Tennessee farming family determined to hold onto land, despite developer interest

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — I know that growth is something people in many communities are concerned about, especially in fast-growing Wilson County.

According to the University of Tennessee, between 2015 and 2024, nearly 17,000 acres of farm and agricultural land in Wilson County was converted for residential, commercial, and other uses.

However, at Neal Farms in Lebanon, the family is determined to keep their farm going.

Houston Neal's family has been farming the land since the 1850s.

He helps raise the livestock, which serves as a valuable asset for the family.

"I’ve pretty much been on this farm my whole life," Houston said.

However, it’s the land underneath the cattle that’s the real jackpot, with interest from developers.

"We probably get calls or an email probably once a week, once every couple of weeks" Houston said. "Usually it’s just like, 'Hey, we’re in the area, we’re a developer looking at land and we noticed you on this property map.'"

The property holds significant financial potential if the family were to sell.

"The land is worth a lot more for development, maybe 10 times as much as it is for the farming aspect," said Pal Neal, Houston’s dad who currently runs the farming business.

Despite the offers, the family is determined to keep their land and way of life.

Houston works a full-time job in addition to raising cows to help hold onto the property.

In addition to the traditional cattle business, he’s recently added freezer beef to the mix.

"My grandfather put in 100 hour weeks for 60 years so that I could have this spot for my kids, so maybe I should do a little bit more to hold onto it," Houston said.

The loss of agricultural land is a statewide issue.

Lee Maddox, Director of Communications for the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, said the trend is happening across Tennessee.

"We're talking almost 10 acres an hour of farmland goes out of production almost every day," said Maddox.

For the Neal family, preserving the land means preserving their heritage.

"They're not making any more of it once it's gone. Once it's developed, it's kind of gone," Houston said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.