Meet Travis Mayfield, the next director of Wilson County Schools

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travis Mayfield will take over as director of Wilson County Schools in July. The Wilson County School Board voted 5-1 to give him the job at a special meeting on May 18, 2026.

The board selected Mayfield from a pool of 12 finalists for the director of schools position.

He currently serves as deputy director of operations for Wilson County Schools and was previously principal at Wilson Central High School.

"Am I excited about the position? Yes, but I also realize it's a huge responsibility," Mayfield said.

Mayfield said continuing student achievement will be among his top priorities heading into the new school year.

"We've got to focus on our student growth and achievement, which has been very, very high these last few years," Mayfield said.

Overcrowding is a concern I hear from Wilson County parents frequently, I wanted to ask him about that.

Mayfield said the district already has plans in place to address growth.

"We have five-year and 10-year growth plans that we look at. So, we kind of already have that ready to go, it's just putting it into action and funding it," Mayfield said.

Mayfield will also take on the task of selecting new insurance plans for district employees — a topic that surfaces regularly in social media conversations among school staff.

“We need to talk to our employees and find out what kind of plans do they want to see, and then we've got to investigate what's that going to cost us, and then how are we going to fund it, and then we’ve got to go back and talk to our employees again, and then educate them on the options that we may have for them,” Mayfield said.

He also said he wants to improve communication with the broader community, including residents without direct ties to the school system.

"If your tax dollars are supporting us, I want you to be involved. I want you to know what we're doing. I want you to know all the great things we're doing. Or sometimes, when there's unpopular decisions that have to be made, why are we making those decisions," Mayfield said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.