Middle Tenn. Electric warning of impersonator scam in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon areas

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee Electric is warning members about a scam reported in the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon areas.

According to the utility, some members have been approached at their homes or businesses by someone pretending to be an MTE employee. The person is threatening to disconnect service and demanding payment, MTE said.

The scam suspect is driving a white truck with an MTE logo, according to the utility.

MTE said its employees do not go to members’ homes or businesses to collect payment.

The utility urged anyone approached in that way to contact their local police department immediately.

MTE also encouraged members to review scam prevention information on its website and to call 877-777-9020 with any questions or concerns.