Mount Juliet residents oppose apartment complex proposal

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeowners in Mount Juliet are voicing strong opposition to a proposed 220-unit apartment complex they say will destroy their neighborhood character and quality of life.

The Mount Juliet City Council will consider a first reading for the development Monday, though the planning commission did not give the project a positive recommendation.

Robin Eakes has called her Mount Juliet home her sanctuary for 41 years, spending countless hours on her front porch watching the seasons change.

"Right now I can see the sun. I won't be able to see it when they put that up," Eakes said.

The proposed multi-use apartment complex would be built at West Caldwell Street and North Mount Juliet Road, directly impacting the views and atmosphere that longtime residents treasure.

"You hear the birds? This is like being in the country only being in the city," Eakes said.

But the prospect of 220 apartment units replacing her peaceful surroundings has left Eakes questioning her future in the neighborhood.

"I don't know that I can honestly sit and look at 220 apartments for the rest of my life," she said.

Neighbor Bob Heatherly shares similar concerns about the development's impact on existing residents.

"If it gets put here it's going to infringe on everyone of us in some capacity," Heatherly said.

Betsy Cane emphasized the historical significance of their community and residents' desire to preserve its character.

"It's one of the original neighborhoods in this town and we want to protect our little neighborhood," Cane said.

City Commissioner Scott Hefner has expressed reservations about the timing of the project, citing concerns about infrastructure capacity and community impact.

"We need to be thinking really hard when we're considering these. I'd like to see some relief on our roads before we add high density housing," Hefner said.

In the growing city of Mount Juliet, Hefner believes officials must carefully weigh how new developments will affect infrastructure, school density and traffic patterns.

"I think you could probably decide for that based on my comments. I just don't think it may be a great project, but it's just not a good one right now," Hefner said.

For Eakes, who raised her family in the neighborhood, the development represents more than just construction - it threatens the essence of what makes her house a home.

"There'll be balconies with people hanging over the top of it maybe looking at. That is not my idea of having a neighborhood," she said.

"It's not just a piece of property. It is our home. And I feel like they're trying to take it away from us," Eakes said.

The city's board of commissioners will take up the proposal for a first reading Monday.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

