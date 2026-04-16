Mt. Juliet neighbors push back against proposed 69-lot housing development in growing Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the mid-state grows, a proposed 69-lot subdivision in Wilson County is raising concerns for folks who live nearby.

The development is called Beckhaven Reserve and would sit near Central Pike and Lohman Road.

Leaders could give the initial approval to the new development as early as Friday at the Wilson County Planning Commission meeting.

Neighbors like Jim Schmitt, who lives off Central Pike in Mt. Juliet, are pushing back against the proposal.

Schmitt has built up a lifetime of memories in his peaceful backyard.

"We lived here 48 years," he said.

The proposed subdivision would go behind Schmitt's house, and the latest plans also place an entrance road to the neighborhood right next door.

"It ruins everything I moved here for," Schmitt said.

Alex Becker, a member of the development team, spoke at the last planning commission meeting about this issue.

There, he said the plans changed from the original proposal after neighbors on other sides of the development did not want roads going into their neighborhoods.

"The largest difference is that we appeased those neighborhoods and got rid of those connections," Becker said.

Becker said the plan is to minimize the impact of the road for neighbors on both sides of that entrance road by utilizing trees.

"As much of a tree-lined buffer as we can leave. We're not trying to come in and bulldoze everything. We really do want to keep as many trees intact as we can," he said.

Beyond the entrance, Schmitt and his neighbors are concerned about the impact of a sewage system, added traffic, loss of wildlife, and flooding.

Schmitt has seen the flooding firsthand.

"We also had a swimming pool, but because of the flooding, we had to have that caved in and bulldozed," Schmitt said.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will be voting on these preliminary plans on Friday.

Schmitt and his neighbors will be waiting for the decision that could shape the rest of their lives.

"We moved here with the anticipation this would be our last home, live out our days here," Schmitt said.

Schmitt and neighbors have even launched a petition to strengthen their case for the commission.

I reached out to the Beckhaven Reserve development team to talk about this issue, but so far, I have not heard back.

I will update this story once I do.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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