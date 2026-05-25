Mt. Juliet nursery hosting Memorial Day drone show, if weather cooperates

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet nursery is marking Memorial Day by sponsoring a drone show and flag raising to honor those who died serving in the armed forces — if the weather cooperates.

Needham's Nursery hosts a drone show every Memorial Day and Fourth of July for the Mt. Juliet community.

This year's show features 300 drones and will cost the nursery $35,000 - $40,000 to put on.

Jessica Needham Scales, who organizes the event, said the show is weather-dependent.

"The drones can still fly if there's light rain, it's just torrential downpour or any thunderstorms that they won't be able to fly in," said Jessica Needham Scales, co-owner of Needham’s Nursery.

She said she has been watching the forecast closely and is prepared to adjust the start time if needed.

"We might have to wiggle the time a little bit. If we see that there is a storm moving in, we might push play on those drones a few minutes early," Needham Scales said.

The nursery also held a Memorial Day flag raising at noon.

Needham Scales said a sense of patriotism passed down from family members who served in the military is part of the reason for this annual tradition.

"They were always big supporters of Memorial Day, and making sure that we had a flag in our front yard, and always, saying thank you to any veterans that we saw along the way," Needham Scales said.

She is hoping the weather holds.

"Fingers crossed everything goes off without a hitch," Needham Scales said.

The main viewing location is First Baptist Mt. Juliet.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show is slated to begin at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free.

Click here for information on when the show will happen if it does get rescheduled for weather.

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