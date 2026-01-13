Mt. Juliet Police Officer shares special moment with a local family

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet Police Officer recently shared a special moment with a local family.

While patrolling the Silver Springs neighborhood, Officer Valsaint spotted this child (photographed above) decked out in his police uniform.

Officer Valsaint took his time to get out of his vehicle, speak with the child and show him his gear and tools. He even supplied the boy and his sister with stickers and bracelets.

