Mt. Juliet trivia group honors teammates with Quilts of Valor for their military service

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A weekly trivia group in Mt. Juliet honored three of their teammates with Quilts of Valor for their military service.

I joined the group earlier this week at The Pub Bar and Grille, where their weekly routine is like good comfort food. When the group learned three of their members were veterans, they wanted to show their appreciation with a special gift before the game began.

"Yeah it’s a pretty normal group," said George Rocco.

Peter Petrous is one of the team members who received a quilt.

"The team has been very successful," Petrous said. And when we lose, we don’t take it well!"

John Ritter, George Rocco, and Petrous all received a quilt.

"Captain Ritter joined the Army as part of ROTC in 1972," said Robert St. John, who spoke on behalf of Quilts of Valor.

Rocco served a tour in Vietnam and two tours in Germany.

Petrous served more than 20 years all around the world.

St. John says foundation goes back to Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq. She had a dream where a quilt provided comfort for someone who served.

"In that dream, a nurse came in and wrapped a quilt around him," St. John explained. "And it dawned on her in that dream that that’s what she wanted to do.

"I had some tears in my eyes," Rocco said. "Remembering a few people that did not return."

Petrous has a spot in mind for his new quilt, right next to another military memento.

"Every day my unit was deployed, we flew the flag over the unit," he said. "And when we came home, we retired the flag. After I got out of base and we could have personal things, it was something I was able to get and carry with me the entire time."

The quilts will provide warmth on the chilly nights we have had this week. At any trivia night, you may get the questions and know the answers, but what really matters is getting to know the people.

"It’s nice to be recognized for the service that I performed," Rocco said. "It means a lot."

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