Murder suspect on run since 2025 arrested in Mt. Juliet stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted in a Nashville homicide investigation since October 2025 is now in custody after Mt. Juliet Police stopped a vehicle early Saturday morning.
According to Police Chief Tyler Chandler, officers conducted a proactive check of a vehicle’s temporary plate around 3 a.m. on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road. That check led to a traffic stop and the arrest of a 38-year-old Nashville man wanted on a criminal homicide charge.
Police said the man had been on the run for nearly six months. He was taken into custody without incident.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp