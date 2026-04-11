Murder suspect on run since 2025 arrested in Mt. Juliet stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted in a Nashville homicide investigation since October 2025 is now in custody after Mt. Juliet Police stopped a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to Police Chief Tyler Chandler, officers conducted a proactive check of a vehicle’s temporary plate around 3 a.m. on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road. That check led to a traffic stop and the arrest of a 38-year-old Nashville man wanted on a criminal homicide charge.

Police said the man had been on the run for nearly six months. He was taken into custody without incident.