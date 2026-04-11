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Murder suspect on run since 2025 arrested in Mt. Juliet stop

Murder suspect on run since 2025 arrested in Mt. Juliet stop
Mt. Juliet Police Dept.
Murder suspect on run since 2025 arrested in Mt. Juliet stop
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted in a Nashville homicide investigation since October 2025 is now in custody after Mt. Juliet Police stopped a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to Police Chief Tyler Chandler, officers conducted a proactive check of a vehicle’s temporary plate around 3 a.m. on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road. That check led to a traffic stop and the arrest of a 38-year-old Nashville man wanted on a criminal homicide charge.

Police said the man had been on the run for nearly six months. He was taken into custody without incident.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

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