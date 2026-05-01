Nashville man arrested after Guardian Shield alert on warrants for harassment, non-consensual photo posting

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 28-year-old Nashville man was arrested in Mt. Juliet after police said a technology alert flagged a vehicle connected to a suspect with active warrants.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, officers were notified through the department’s Guardian Shield system, which alerted them to the vehicle tied to an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and identified the driver before taking him into custody without incident.

Police said the man was transported to the Wilson County Jail on two warrants. The charges stem from allegations that he unlawfully posted inappropriate photos of a victim without consent and engaged in harassment by creating roughly 20 fake social media accounts to contact the victim.