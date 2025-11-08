Nate Ament scores 23 to lead No. 18 Tennessee over Northern Kentucky, 95-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 23 points to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a 95-56 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 20 points and J.P. Estrella came off the bench to finish with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Volunteers (2-0). Felix Okpara had 11 rebounds.

Donovan Oday and Kael Robinson each scored 14 points for the Norse (1-1).

Ament, a 6-foot-10 freshman, was 9 for 10 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds and five assists.

After Monday's win over Mercer, in which the Vols committed 19 turnovers, coach Rick Barnes put a special emphasis on reducing that number. The Vols had 12 against Northern Kentucky.

Tennessee dominated the boards 47-25.

This was quite a turnaround for the Norse. They scored 126 points in their opener against UC Clermont. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 17-15 record.

Gillespie had 13 points in the first half as the Vols led 52-31. Tennessee shot 52.6% (20 of 35) from the field and an identical 52.6% from 3-point range (10 of 19). Oday scored 11 for Northern Kentucky. The Vols controlled the boards, 26-16.

Up Next

Northern Kentucky: The Norse will visit East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Tennessee: The Vols will entertain North Florida on Wednesday.

