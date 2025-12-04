Nearly a year sober, she’s gathered 100+ winter items for the recovery center that saved her

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jesse Anne Bybee knows what it's like to start over with nothing. That's why she's spending her days off driving around Lebanon, collecting winter clothes from more than 100 donors for women at The Next Door Recovery.

"Anything is appreciated because again these women don't have anything and you know the journey is longer than just a 28-day rehab stay," Bybee said.

After posting on social media asking for donations, the response overwhelmed her. The cause hits close to home — Bybee has walked the same path as the women she's helping.

"It's a very special place to me because they have helped heal me so many different times in my life," she said.

Now nearly a year sober, Bybee wants to give back by doing for others what so many once did for her.

"It's really hard to do this without support. And there's no way that I would be here talking to you guys if it weren't for my family and especially for The Next Door, because, you know, they really helped me," Bybee said.

She's not working alone. Arielle Dee, who is also in recovery and more than a year sober, joined the effort after seeing Bybee's social media post.

"So when I seen her post, I reached out immediately and was like, take this off my hands. Get it to where it needs to go," Dee said.

For both women, their ability to help others represents how far they've come.

"It shows that we do recover. It is possible. Like she said, where we came from to be able to do this today, there's no words for it," Dee said.

They hope their journey can inspire women currently in recovery.

"See that someone loves them. Someone cares enough to go out of their way and make sure they have what they need and that's what it takes. That's where that support comes from or else you don't get better," Dee said.

Bybee believes there's a purpose behind her mission and plans to continue collecting donations.

"The more people that we have to help the better because this is such a huge epidemic," she said.

She finds fulfillment in making a difference one winter coat at a time.

"I'm pleased that I can at least do this. That way these women can leave rehab and have some clothes to wear. Something that they can do whatever they please with. It's theirs," Bybee said.

Anyone wanting to help can reach out to Bybee on Facebook to make a donation or she encourages everyone to drop off items at local recovery centers or shelters in need.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com