Paramedic took control of helicopter during pilot's medical emergency

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A flight paramedic with no pilot training was forced to take control of a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter when the pilot became unresponsive during a medical emergency, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The November 8 crash killed 55-year-old Vanderbilt flight nurse Allan Williams and seriously injured the pilot and flight paramedic Andrew Sikes after the pilot suffered a medical emergency mid-flight.

The crew was initially headed to Rutherford County, but the request was canceled barely 10 minutes into the flight. The pilot turned the aircraft around to return to base, but that's when Sikes told investigators he noticed the pilot stopped acknowledging him.

Sikes said he tried to get the pilot's attention several times but was met with a "complete blank stare."

Despite never touching flight controls before, Sikes worked to slow the helicopter by recalling what he had seen pilots do in the past. The only reaction he got from the pilot was pointing out an open field to land in.

Sikes grabbed the control stick and tried to land in the open field, but the helicopter hit several treetops before crashing near Lebanon. Williams died at the scene.

The NTSB said so far, investigators have found no evidence of mechanical issues with the aircraft. The preliminary report shows Sikes' quick thinking probably prevented an even worse outcome.

The full NTSB investigation is still ongoing.

Watch the full report to see how this terrifying mid-flight emergency unfolded and learn more about the heroic actions that likely prevented an even worse tragedy. Have more information about helicopter safety or this investigation? Contact Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.