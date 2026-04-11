Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Lebanon 7-11

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store late Friday night.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the robbery happened around 10:25 p.m. at the 7-11 on South Cumberland Street.

Investigators are looking for a Black male who was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, khaki pants and light pink shoes.

Officers and detectives are actively working to identify the suspect and say they will use all available resources to make an arrest.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is urged to call 911 immediately.