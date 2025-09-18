Property management company under investigation after HOA discovers thousands in missing funds

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A property management company working in Mount Juliet is under police investigation after homeowners discovered missing funds and potentially forged documents, leaving residents questioning what happened to thousands of dollars in association dues.

Bret and Shelly Kittle have spent seven years seeking answers about their Hickory Hills common areas, but their questions to Gasser Property Management went unanswered. The couple attended HOA board meetings hoping for transparency but say they were met with stonewalling and deception, particularly regarding their community's finances.

"We're angry, scared and angry. They are very mad," Shelly Kittle said.

The situation escalated when the HOA board requested financial documentation. A balance sheet provided by Gasser Property Management in May showed the Hickory Hills Homeowners Association had $263,575.29 in funds. However, when the board asked for audit results to verify these numbers, problems emerged.

"We had $263,575.29 according to an email from the board. We only have 18 [$18,000]. They've only found 18 [$18,000] so far so there's a lot of money missing," Bret Kittle said.

Two months later in July, the HOA board fired Gasser Property Management "for breach of contract."

A Mount Juliet Police Department narrative reveals concerning details about the company's practices. According to the police report, "the audit had not been done and the document they had in their possession was forged."

The Mount Juliet Police Department confirms they are investigating the matter.

I filed public records requests to examine business licenses for Gasser Property Management in both Davidson County and Wilson County. The response revealed that those licenses don't exist. According to the Davidson County clerk, if a company manages properties owned by others and collects fees, a business license is mandatory.

"Do you feel like they stole from you?" I asked the Kittles.

"If we don't have the money, he told us we had it, then yes I feel like that. I feel like we've been stolen from," Shelly said. "They cannot produce a document that says we have an actual bank statement that says we have that much money and for years they haven't produced that. They never, they never have."

The homeowners remain frustrated by the lack of oversight that allowed the situation to continue.

"They had total 100% free reign on this money," Bret said.

While the Kittles and other homeowners have some answers, they're still wondering what happened to thousands of dollars they've paid in dues and whether someone will be held responsible.

I have reached out to Gasser Property Management several times, calling, emailing and leaving messages with front desk staff. They have not responded to requests for comment, but I will continue attempting to reach them.

If you have information about Gasser Property Management or have experienced similar issues with property management companies, I want to hear from you. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com. Your tip could help other homeowners avoid similar situations.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.