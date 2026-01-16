Residents in Silverstone Lane area in Mt. Juliet asked to shelter in place due to barricade

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in the Silverstone Lane area in Mt. Juliet are being asked to shelter in place until further notice due to a barricade situation.

According to police, threats have been made by a person who is barricaded in a vehicle that could pose a risk to others. W. Division Street remains closed near the county line and the incident is contained to the vehicle.

The situation is a mental health crisis according police.

