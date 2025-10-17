Seniors who beat breast cancer take the runway for Breast Cancer Awareness Month fashion show

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — You might have noticed pink ribbons are popping up almost everywhere right now, that's because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Across Middle Tennessee, events are raising money and awareness for the cause.

A senior living community in Mount Juliet found a way to honor survivors in a uniquely glamorous way.

“It's just so exciting to see the light in their eyes. They come walking down the aisle, all dolled up,” said Karen Tucker, executive director of Rutland Place.

“I enjoy it, and the other ladies do too,” said Saundra Sims, a breast cancer survivor who lives at Rutland Place.

Their fierce clothing looks are all provided by the clothing brand Chico’s.

However, it's a fierce fight they've been through that unites them much more.

“I was just diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” said Jan Drury, who also lives at Rutland Place.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the senior living community puts on an annual fashion show featuring women who are breast cancer survivors.

“Well, it gives you closeness. It gives you something, a bond with the other ladies,” Sims said.

Saundra Sims has beaten three types of cancer; this is her seventh time walking this runway.

She said that whether it's her fellow models or anyone battling cancer, she's here to lend an ear and some support in the fight.

“Be a listener, to be someone that they can come to and talk to about it, because it is definitely something that you cannot know what it is unless you've experienced it," Sims said.

Neighbor Jan Drury is a more recent survivor.

“I will be tested off and on for various things to see if it's spread, it can, I guess it can spread. But so far, everything's okay. It's only been eight months,” Drury said.

Drury walked in the fashion show for the first time this year.

Both visited the glam squad beforehand and strutted their stuff for an adoring crowd in their dining room.

While the pink decorations and runway may be around once a year, the connections made between the models, that's something that will always be in fashion.

"I do have a bond with all of them, we all know that we have had something together," Sims said.

The National Cancer Institute estimates more than 300 thousand women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone.

Click here for more information about breast cancer detection.

