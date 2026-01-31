Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shooter reported on docks at Cedar Creek Marina, police say

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police issued an alert late Friday night advising residents at Cedar Creek Marina to shelter in place and secure themselves.

Police said there is a shooter on the docks. No injuries, suspect information, or timeline were provided. Authorities did not release additional details as of the alert.

