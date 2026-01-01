Tennessee Highway Patrol focuses on rural road safety in Middle Tennessee as traffic deaths drop

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life moves a little slower along Highway 109, and Paul Potter notices the change.

"There was a lot of accidents. You know there has been so much publicity about the congestion that there is a lot more police presence. It's much more slowed down than it was," Potter said.

It's been about a year since the Tennessee Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit in areas along the highway. Potter said over the course of the past year, he now feels safer.

"I travel these roads almost daily, so yeah, I see slower speeds, less wrecks and more police," Potter said.

Many people who live around this rural area between Lebanon and Gallatin like Potter know Highway 109 for the bad wrecks they've seen. That's why TDOT made the change.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said statewide traffic deaths dropped 14 percent from 2024, but in Middle Tennessee, rural areas like this still concern THP the most.

THP said they will focus on rural road safety in Middle Tennessee, and they said traffic deaths in the area went from 268 to 255, a reduction of 13 deaths. Overall, about 1,045 traffic deaths happened statewide, down from 1,194 in 2024.

"I mean we have been bombarded with more people, more subdivisions, more cars, more traffic, you know, less patience," said Potter.

THP said they see changing traffic patterns in Middle Tennessee as more and more people move in. Potter hopes to see more information about concerning areas.

"And more publicity about the areas that are doing poorly as far as their accidents and congestion," Potter said.

Driving into the new year, THP said they plan to prevent even more traffic deaths through more education and publicity.

