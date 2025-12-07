Tennessee mom's 'angel tree' helping grieving parents during holidays

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season brings joy to many families, but for parents who have lost a child, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year.

One Middle Tennessee mother is helping her family and other grieving parents navigate this painful period by creating a special tradition that honors their children's memories.

Stacy Rhone of Lebanon knows firsthand the heartbreak of losing a child.

Eight years ago, her 16-year-old son, Ja-Vontay Neal, who went by Tay, died after an acute asthma attack in July 2017.

"I had to take him to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, he passed out, I had to give him CPR," Rhone said. "He was there for four days, and they declared him brain dead."

Since then, holidays have been particularly challenging for Rhone, especially that first Christmas without Tay.

"The worst, they're worst, especially the first year," Rhone said.

To cope with her grief and honor her son's memory, Rhone started placing Tay's picture at the top of her Christmas tree.

Tay was described by his mother as a shy kid who loved school and dreamed of becoming either an architect or a professional wrestler.

However, Rhone's tree has grown into something much larger than a personal memorial.

Each year, she reaches out on Facebook to other parents who have lost children, asking them to share photos for what she calls her "angel tree."

"I post about if anybody is interested in sharing their child for my angel tree, for his angel tree, just send me a picture," Rhone said.

In return, she sends them a picture of Tay.

The exchange helps create a bit of a network of support among parents who understand the unique pain of losing a child.

Every year, more angels are added to the tree, representing children of all ages.

Rhone noted that grief doesn't discriminate based on age.

"I think his mom said he was 52 when he passed. Like I said, it doesn't matter the age. It still hurts the same," Rhone said while holding a picture sent to her.

Rhone wants to ensure other grieving parents know they aren’t alone in their pain.

"Let other parents know that they weren't alone. I also lost a child, and I didn't want them to feel like I was, feeling alone. Even though I had my support, I still felt alone," Rhone said.

For parents facing their first holiday season after losing a child, Rhone offers compassionate advice: do whatever you need to do to get through it.

"If you want to cry, cry, if you want to go out and scream, go out and scream. If you want to spend it with your family, spend it with your family,” Rhone said. “They have to do what makes them feel better. And there's really no feeling better, but one step at a time.”

Rhone continues to accept photos for this year's angel tree, providing a meaningful way for parents to include their children in holiday celebrations and connect with others who share their experience.

In addition to the angel tree, Rhone has started a nonprofit in honor of her late son to help people afford their asthma medications.

Click here for information about the nonprofit, and to get in touch with Rhone if you’d like to send a picture of your child for her angel tree.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

