Trespasser jumps fence at Tenn. airport and runs toward airplane

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bizarre scene unfolded at the Lebanon airport Sunday evening... one that was very dangerous.

You could say a would-be passenger did not have a reservation.

But, that did not stop him from running onto the tarmac to board a plane.

This is a small municipal airport in Lebanon. It is secure. You see the barbed wire on the fencing, but a suspect somehow got onto the tarmac and surprised a pilot ready for take off.

It shocked the pilot as the suspect actually went right up to the aircraft's window.

Zach Patton with Lebanon PD says officers responded to the local airport Sunday evening.

"We got a call about a male suspect trying to enter a plane that was taxiing on the runway. A small single engine airplane," said Patton.

Initially, staff at the airport were able to coax the suspect—now identified as 25-year-old Joshua Summer—off the tarmac and into the pilot's lounge.

When officers arrived, they say Summer became combative.

"While they were trying to detain him, he did in fact go for an officer's weapon. Thankfully, he was unable to gain access to that weapon and he was taken into custody. "

So, how did Summer get to the airport and on to the tarmac?

A woman reported to police that he had suddenly jumped into her car earlier in the evening and demanded she drive him to the airport.

She did as he asked and dropped Summer, who was unarmed, off at a gate.

From there he gained what police call "unlawful entry" to the restricted area.

"He had tattered clothes and we believe he hopped the barbed wire fence to access the runway," said Patton

What happened is under investigation by local authorities and also the FAA.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.

Police believe Summer was under the influence of narcotics.

He faces a long list of charges including assault on a first responder and criminal trespass.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.