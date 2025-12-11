Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

Two people killed in I-40 EB crash in Wilson County early Thursday

40 CRASH 3.JPG
Sky 5
40 CRASH 3.JPG
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead in a crash along I-40 EB near mile marker 229 in Wilson County Thursday morning.

According to THP, the crash happened just after midnight in Mt. Juliet and all lane are blocked. There is no word on when it will reopen.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Autistic teen creates coloring book to benefit animals, Nashville Zoo

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, here's a cool idea from an autistic teen to help benefit the Nashville Zoo. I had a chance to see some of Will Woods' work as a judge for Bellevue's Holidays in the Vue Christmas parade.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.