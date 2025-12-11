Two people killed in I-40 EB crash in Wilson County early Thursday

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead in a crash along I-40 EB near mile marker 229 in Wilson County Thursday morning.

According to THP, the crash happened just after midnight in Mt. Juliet and all lane are blocked. There is no word on when it will reopen.

