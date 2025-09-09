Vietnam veteran living with cancer celebrated with surprise party

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who served our country has been facing very different battles over the past 16 years. Luckily, he has some very good friends. They've just shown him how much they care with a special day.

"I have a lengthy Christmas card list, and they're all friends and relatives," said Kathy Williams, looking around a crowd of people standing in a room. "I send out over a hundred Christmas cards every year!"

Kathy asked them if they'd be willing to do something nice for her husband, Mack Williams. Mack served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kathy shared that Agent Orange exposure has been the root cause of Mack's continued health problems.

"2009 was throat cancer, 2011 was his first lung cancer, then he had prostate cancer, then he had another lung cancer, and now it's in the lymph nodes outside the prostate," Kathy explained. "He's accepted a lot of this with a very good grace that I don't know I could have."

Kathy said Mack deserves a really good day.

On Sunday afternoon, one of Mack's sons told him he was going to drive him to a concert. Mack didn't know his friends had gathered to see him.

The crowd erupted into applause as Mack walked in the door.

"We love you, Mack!" someone shouted.

"I think you're awe struck!" Kathy laughed. "Did you not suspect anything?"

"No!" he answered with a smile.

There was a lot of effort Kathy went to in the past three months.

For a venue, she talked to Ken Nelson of Nelson Family Farms in Lebanon. She pulled in State Representative Clark Boyd to appear. Friend Kim Adock helped to organize. Singer Lee Greenwood sent a Bible for Mack. There was something else Kathy helped arrange. She approached the quilting group at Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center to create a Quilt of Valor.

The office of Senator Mark Pody had a proclamation.

"We honor Johnny 'Mack' Williams, recipient of our Quilt of Valor, and commend his service to our nation," a rep for Sen. Pody's office read.

"Thank you. I appreciate it," Mack said as he was wrapped in his Quilt of Valor.

Yes, it was beautiful to Kathy to see three months of work come together, but truthfully, she never doubted these people would show.

"They come from as far away as California and Mississippi and Texas and Ohio!" Kathy said. "They love him, and I love him, and I hope he realizes how much he's loved today."

"I just feel undeserving of all of this but very appreciative," Mack said. "The way I look at it, if you don't have any tough times, you can't really appreciate the good times."

A great day deserved a grand finale. The Nelsons have a canon on the farm and Mack had never gotten gotten to fire a canon.

The canon fired to the sound of applause.

"He's the love of my life, and he's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Kathy said. "I'm thankful, very thankful and grateful."

