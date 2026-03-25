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'Warrant served and lunch delivered' after Mt. Juliet traffic stop

"Warrant served and lunch delivered" after Mt. Juliet stop
Mt. Juliet Police Department
"Warrant served and lunch delivered" after Mt. Juliet stop
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A routine traffic stop turned into a mix of law enforcement and lunch delivery in Mt. Juliet.

Police said an officer pulled over a car on Devonshire Drive for suspended registration and learned the 25-year-old Nashville driver had an outstanding warrant for failure to be booked. He was taken into custody without incident.

But the stop came with a twist — the driver was in the middle of delivering a food order. After making the arrest, the officer stepped in to make sure the meal still reached the waiting family.

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