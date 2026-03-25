'Warrant served and lunch delivered' after Mt. Juliet traffic stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A routine traffic stop turned into a mix of law enforcement and lunch delivery in Mt. Juliet.

Police said an officer pulled over a car on Devonshire Drive for suspended registration and learned the 25-year-old Nashville driver had an outstanding warrant for failure to be booked. He was taken into custody without incident.

But the stop came with a twist — the driver was in the middle of delivering a food order. After making the arrest, the officer stepped in to make sure the meal still reached the waiting family.