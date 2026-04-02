Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating threat of violence toward West Wilson Middle

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police said they received a threat of violence toward West Wilson Middle School, prompting an investigation and increased security measures.

According to police, the threat was delivered through an automated message at the Advanced Response Communications Center. Officials have not released specific details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified, and the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security is assisting.

In a new update Thursday, officials said no credible threat to student or staff safety has been identified at this time. As a precaution, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division increased security protocols while the threat was being investigated.

Because the threat involved a Wilson County school, the sheriff’s office has now taken the lead in the investigation. Authorities said they are working to determine the origin of the reported threats while continuing to coordinate with other agencies and school administrators.

School leaders at West Wilson Middle and nearby Stoner Creek are communicating with students, staff and families.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 ext. 0.

Mt. Juliet Police Chief Tyler Chandler shared a message with the community Thursday evening, saying the department responded immediately and worked alongside other agencies to ensure safety.

“At this point… we have found no credible threat to the safety of our students, staff, or community,” Chandler said.

Chandler said officers increased their presence across the area, placing additional personnel at schools and maintaining heightened patrols to reassure families.

“That presence was about protection and giving our community peace of mind,” he said.

Below is the full statement from Chief Tyler Chandler:

"Over the past two days, we've seen the impact of anonymous calls with threats directed at West Wilson Middle School. These calls came into our Advanced Response Communications Center as automated messages. As soon as they were received, we immediately notified the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson County Schools leadership, and our state partners so we could respond quickly, thoroughly, and in a coordinated way.



At this point, as the Sheriff's Office has released, we have found no credible threat to the safety of our students, staff, or community.



Even with that being the case, I’ve seen the worry this caused, and it’s completely understandable. When something like this involves our schools and our kids, it’s going to create concern. It’s upsetting because we work hard every single day to make sure this community, your families, and your kids can live in peace. That peace matters here in Mt. Juliet, and when something like this disrupts it, it weighs on all of us.



Being on scene both days, the level of care from everyone working to make a difficult situation better was clear and left a lasting impression. Principal Josh Johnston and his team did everything they could to support their students and staff. Teachers and support staff stepped up in a big way to provide as much normalcy as possible for the students. WCSO SRO David Stolinsky was right there in the middle of it, helping manage everything that comes with a situation like this. Many other schools, like Stoner Creek Elementary and MJCA, felt the impacts as well.



And on the law enforcement side, I saw exactly what you’d expect from the people who serve you. Our officers and the Sheriff’s Office deputies worked side by side from the very beginning. Communication was strong. Coordination was strong. They didn’t miss a step.



We put more than 20 MJPD additional personnel around our schools and maintained an elevated operational posture across the city. That included increased patrols, added presence at schools, and a very deliberate focus on visibility, because you deserved to see that your kids were safe. That presence was about protection and giving our community peace of mind. One example is this moment I saw at Stoner Creek Elementary, where Det. McKenzie Favors was hanging out with some students while keeping watch over them.



Beyond what occurred at the schools, our teams were also working behind the scenes, following leads, analyzing information, and coordinating with our partners to track down where these calls came from. That work is ongoing.



I also received calls from across our community and our partner agencies. From our City’s elected leadership, including Kenny Martin and our City Manager’s Office, to Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell, District Attorney General Jason Lawson, the County Mayor’s Office, our state and federal partners, and of course constant communication with Wilson County Sheriff’s Office leadership. Every one of those conversations had the same tone. They care about this community, and they were asking what they could do to help.



Throughout all of this, our team felt the support from this community. I heard from many of our officers and staff about the encouragement they received, the appreciation that was shared, and the simple thank yous from people they encountered. That kind of support matters. It reinforces the trust between this department and the community we serve, and it reminds our team why they do this job.



The investigation is being led by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office since this involves a county school, and our detectives are continuing to assist them however needed. Every available investigative tool and resource is being used right now. Technology has been a major asset in helping us protect this community and reduce crime over the years. But as communication technology has evolved, it has also created new challenges for investigations and, unfortunately, makes it easier for anonymous threats like this to be sent. Even with those challenges, law enforcement continues to push forward to try to figure it out.



Moments like this are frustrating. Not because we don’t know how to respond, but because they disrupt something we all care deeply about, which is the sense of safety and normalcy in our community. Over the past couple of days, we’ve seen what really defines this community. People stepping up, looking out for one another, and doing everything they can to support our kids. That matters, and it’s something to be proud of.



As we move into the Easter weekend, I hope you’re able to spend time with the people you care about and find some calm after everything this week has brought. Even in difficult moments, light overcomes darkness, and this community shows that every day. We will keep showing up on our end. We will stay focused, stay ready, and continue doing everything we can to protect this community and preserve the peace that makes Mt. Juliet such a special place to live."



Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.