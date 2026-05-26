Wilson County candidates taking part in public forum on education funding Saturday

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County neighbors will have a chance to question the candidates running for Tennessee State House and Senate seats about public education funding at a forum this Saturday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Wilson County Schools Central Office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

The forum is being put on by the Tennessee Education Association, Wilson County Retired Teachers Association, Parents of Wilson County Schools and Moms Demand Action Wilson County.

Organizers said 8 of the 11 state candidates representing or hoping to represent Wilson County have confirmed they will attend.

Nancy James and Sierra Barnett are among the organizers.

Barnett, whose children are entering second grade and kindergarten this fall, said the event is open to everyone regardless of political affiliation.

"The forum that we're going to have on Saturday is a really great chance for anybody from any spectrum of politics to get their questions answered," said Sierra Barnett, a member of Moms Demand Action Wilson County, and parent to Wilson County students.

According to James, direct engagement between candidates and voters is essential.

"I think the candidates need to be in front of their constituents and tell them face-to-face, this is how I envision supporting public education," said Nancy James, a member of the Wilson County Retired Teachers Association.

A meet-and-greet with candidates is scheduled from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. Saturday morning, followed by the public forum where candidates will answer questions.

Click here to register in advance for the forum.

Residents are asked to register in advance and may submit questions for candidates ahead of the event.

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