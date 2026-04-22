Wilson County election leaders urge neighbors to vote early for May 5 primary, so far turnout has been low

LEBANON, Tenn (WTVF) — Early voting is underway across the state as voters cast their ballots ahead of the May 5 primary election.

However, local leaders in Wilson County report that turnout has been extremely low.

Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said turnout has been low in the past for this type of primary election.

"May of ‘22, we had basically 13.58% determine basically who's going to be running the county all across," Smith said.

This year, turnout is on track to be even lower.

County mayor, commission seats, school board races, and more are on the ballot.

"All the county offices really affect us more on a daily basis than federal offices," Smith said.

Smith is trying to encourage people to participate in early voting, which runs from April 15 through April 30.

She has taken to social media to spread the word, and some polling places even have signs for voters to take selfies with after casting their ballots.

Click here for more information on where to vote in Wilson County.

There are four voting locations for early voting in Wilson County: the election commission in Lebanon, the Mt. Juliet Community Center, the Gladeville Community Center and the Watertown Community Center.

To take part in the primary or early voting, you need to be a registered voter in the county.

I talked to two frequent voters in Wilson County, who have different takes on early voting.

Lebanon plumber Jason Mull is no stranger to a voting booth.

"I've voted in every election since I turned 18," said Jason Mull, a plumber based in Lebanon.

He always votes on the actual election day or primary day, never early.

"It was something about the sense of community and just all being together. And I just feel like with the early voting, you miss that," Mull said.

Sandra Harris, also from Lebanon, always votes but never on the actual election or primary day.

"I always vote early, I got to the post office, and it reminds me because it's right next to our post office, it's like I gotta vote," Harris said.

Both Mull and Harris believe in the power of casting a ballot.

While local elections may not get as much attention as presidential years, they offer a chance to help shape the community.

"This is your voice. Voting is the one voice we have," Smith said.

Many races on the Wilson County ballot have only one candidate running, but there are several competitive races, and with so few votes cast, individual ballots carry significant weight.

"One vote can really make a difference," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.