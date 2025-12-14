Wilson County EMA and Volunteer Network open pet-friendly warming shelter during dangerous cold snap

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The brutal cold gripping Middle Tennessee has prompted communities across the region to open warming shelters, with Wilson County offering a refuge that allows people experiencing homelessness to stay with their children and any pets they have.

Karen Davis, who has been living in her truck in Wilson County with her dog Mocha, found relief at the Wilson County Fairgrounds warming center this weekend as temperatures plummeted to dangerous levels.

"It's just so wonderful to have a place to come if you have pets, because if you're cold, they're cold," Davis said.

The bond between Davis and her canine companion runs deep.

"It's an incredible bond, she just is such good company," Davis said.

However, even the warmth from her furry friend isn't enough to combat the frigid temperatures that have gripped the region.

"I just walked outside for a brief minute without my gloves, and I could barely feel my hands within a few minutes," Davis said.

Meagan Eldridge with Wilson County's Emergency Management Agency explained that the warming center opens when temperatures drop to 20 degrees or below, including wind chill factors for an extended period of time.

The warming center is located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, in the Q Barn.

It opened Saturday, December 13, at 6:00 p.m. and will remain open until Monday, December 15, at 10:00 a.m.

After that, it will reopen at 6:00 p.m. Monday night and will remain open again until Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

One thing that sets this shelter apart from others in the county is its pet-friendly policy, welcoming animals of all kinds alongside their human companions.

"It doesn't matter what pet it is. Last year, we had a bearded dragon come in with somebody," Eldridge said.

The facility also makes special accommodations for families with children, ensuring no one has to choose between safety and staying together.

Inside the warming center, guests receive cots, warm food, beverages, and entertainment through movies.

Donated items are also available for people to take when they leave, helping them stay warm after departing the shelter.

Volunteer Network is partnering with the county to operate the shelter.

They are looking for more volunteers to help with this and future shelters, click here to find out more information about Volunteer Network.

Executive director Regina Girten described the experience of helping at the warming center as rewarding for folks who lend a helping hand.

"When you live in a community, you desire to be able to ensure that everybody is safe and whole. And so that does give you a good feeling of peace to know that we're meeting that need for folks here," said Regina Girten, executive director for Volunteer Network.

For Davis, the pet-friendly policy made all the difference in her decision to seek shelter rather than endure another night in her truck.

"I would stay in my truck, I wouldn't leave her, I wouldn't leave her," Davis said.

Transportation to the Wilson County warming center facility can be arranged by calling the county's emergency management services at 615-489-9129.

Click here for information on other warming centers in our area.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.