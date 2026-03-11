Wilson County Emergency Management Agency prepares temporary shelters ahead of storm

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Right now Wilson County has two temporary storm shelters offering residents a safe place to ride out the storm if they don't have one at home.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church and the Mount Juliet Police Department are the two shelter locations that available to open up to the public.

The shelters open when a tornado watch is issued for parts of the county.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church is located at 415 West Main Street in Lebanon.

The Mount Juliet Police Department is located at 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mount Juliet.

Maegan Eldridge with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency said she began working to get the shelters ready several days ahead of this storm.

She is hoping to find more temporary shelters that could work, especially one in Watertown.

Click here for more information on how to get in touch with WEMA about a shelter location in Wilson County.

WEMA took to social media letting folks know about the shelters and some safety tips anyone can use.

They advise people to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts like a smart phone or weather radio.

They also recommend identifying a safe place in your home like a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows.

Other tips include keeping an emergency kit with with a flashlight and important items, and making a plan with your family so everyone knows where to go when severe weather strikes.

I interviewed Eldridge many times this winter about Wilson County’s warming shelter.

At one point the warming shelter almost had to close down because the venue where they hold it at the fairgrounds was double booked.

She is hoping WEMA can secure a permanent shelter location in the future, which would cut down on the logistics required to prepare ahead of severe weather events.

"We wouldn't have to call around and make sure that that location is available or open, or ready for us. We would just know that that spot is dedicated specifically for warming shelters, cooling centers or storm shelters. It would be readily available. And it's easier as far as preparation goes, because we know where that spot is and then it would be available," Eldridge said.

If you know of a location in your community that could serve as a storm shelter, you can reach out to us to learn about our Safe Places Program — an effort to find storm shelters started by our own Heather Mathis.

Click here to find out about the Safe Places Program through Newschannel 5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.