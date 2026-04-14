Wilson County leaders hold panel discussion focusing on growth, land use, and property reappraisal

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto held a public discussion with county leaders at the state fairgrounds Tuesday to address community concerns about rapid growth, land use, and property reappraisal.

It’s part of the county mayor’s 'Looking Into the Future' 2026 series.

Wilson County leaders are proposing new land use maps that would reserve more land for agriculture and open space, making it harder for developers to build residential homes.

Growth is a topic causing concern for so many folks in Wilson County.

"The goal today was really to say how much growth do we have, we're still 69% open space," said Mayor Hutto.

I asked Wilson County’s planning director Christopher Lawless about the county's new proposed land use maps, which were last updated in 2006.

On the old map, areas marked in white or yellow allowed residential homes to be built without special permission.

The proposed new map features more tan areas, designating land reserved for agriculture and open space.

Lawless noted the county has been hearing from people concerned about the agricultural land Wilson County has been losing.

"That's what kind of guided this," Lawless said.

So many neighbors have mixed feelings about the growth and the changes the community is facing.

Longtime farmer Perry Neal expressed concerns about the growth.

"I personally don't want to see the East end of the county get as developed the way the West end of Wilson County has developed," Neal said.

Ray Baker, who has lived in the county for five years, seems satisfied with the proposed maps and how the zoning is shaping up.

"A lot of homes, single-family and multi-family are coming in, but I feel like it's being done in a very intentional way," Baker said.

County meetings to approve the new land use map will happen in June.

Click here to take a look at the land use plan and proposed maps.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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