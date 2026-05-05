Wilson County nonprofit combines housing, support services to help people overcome homelessness

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Wilson County nonprofit is taking a fresh approach to addressing homelessness — combining affordable housing with personalized support services to help people rebuild their lives.

The organization, called Changing Lives One Day at a Time, Inc., was founded by Yvonne Johnson in July 2025. Johnson said her mission is simple: meet people where they are and give them the tools to move forward.

“It could be me — it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, but what matters to me is where we go,” Johnson said. “I’m not here to give a hand-me-down. I’m going to help you up, but you’ve got to help me help you.”

The nonprofit offers more than just a roof. Beyond housing, Johnson connects people with services tailored to their needs, whether that’s earning a GED, learning to budget, or finding a job. She partners with agencies like the Wilson County Adult Learning Center to provide educational opportunities.

Johnson stressed that the organization serves people from all walks of life, with the goal of making homelessness “a less populated area” and, eventually, eradicating it altogether.

Because the nonprofit is still new, it relies solely on grants and donations. Every dollar raised goes directly back into programs and housing, with Johnson and her board working entirely on a volunteer basis.

To help fund its mission, Changing Lives One Day at a Time, Inc., will host its first major fundraiser on May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon.

The event — a fashion show themed "Journey of Change with Fashions that Reflect the Journey" will feature more than 20 local models, merchants, door prizes, free appetizers, and styles reflecting stories of personal transformation. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, at the door, or directly from the nonprofit.

Johnson said her passion for helping others has been a lifelong calling. She worked in education and human services for decades, but she traces her vision for the nonprofit back nearly 40 years.

“Thirty-eight years ago, I prayed for this,” Johnson said. “On July 2 of last year, God spoke to me and said, ‘You’re ready now.’”

For tickets or more information, contact the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce or Changing Lives One Day at a Time and Cooperating.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.