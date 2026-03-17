Wilson County opens warming shelter hours after closing storm shelters amid dangerous freeze

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County emergency crews shifted from storm response to cold weather response within hours Sunday, opening a warming shelter at the Fairgrounds shortly after closing storm shelters following severe weather that swept through Middle Tennessee.

The rapid transition came as temperatures dropped from the 70s to below freezing overnight, leaving little time to prepare — particularly for people without shelter who had already spent Sunday night exposed to heavy rain and strong winds.

Maegan Eldridge, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency public information officer, said the back-to-back emergencies were unusual but manageable because crews anticipated the cold front.

"I can't say that we've had to do it quite that quick. But again, we knew it was coming. We knew the cold front, so we were able to plan for it a little earlier and reach out for volunteers."

Eldridge said the dramatic temperature swing made the situation especially dangerous.

"We were coming out of 70 degrees and dropping down to, all of a sudden, 20-degree weather. It's whether or not people are going to have what they need to get through temperatures like that."

She acknowledged that crews had hoped the cold season was behind them.

"Yes, we absolutely thought our last cold spell was the last one of the year… but we were wrong."

The storm shelter at First United Methodist Church on West Main was cleaned and closed before crews set up the warming shelter at the Fairgrounds. More than 60 people and 10 pets had taken refuge there Sunday night during the threat of tornadoes.

Eldridge said the unhoused population was a primary concern heading into the overnight freeze.

"If they're out there in a T-shirt and shorts, there's a higher chance of hypothermia or other illnesses setting in. We just want to get them in off the streets."

One feature that sets the Wilson County warming shelter apart from others in the area is its pet-friendly policy.

"The biggest difference in our shelter compared to others around here… is we do accept pets."

As of Monday, 37 beds were set up with capacity for up to 60.

Inside, guests have access to food, clothing, and hot showers. Eldridge said shelter staff work to build lasting relationships with the people they serve.

"We build relationships with them. They're people. We get very close with some, and will go out and try to find them — walk the woods — whatever we need to do to get anybody in here we can."

Wilson County Emergency Management says warming shelters open when temperatures, including wind chill, drop to 20 degrees or below.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.