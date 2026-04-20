Wilson County School Board unanimously approves purchasing four new mobile weapons detection systems

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County School Board unanimously voted to purchase four new mobile weapons detection systems to increase safety at schools and extracurricular events.

The four Evolv weapons detection systems cost nearly $440,000; however, state grants will cover most of the expense, leaving the school district to pay a little more than $15,000.

With the new units, there will be a total of 11 weapons detection systems in Wilson County schools.

The new detectors are mobile; they can be set up at extracurricular activities like football games or performances.

"It does give the district the flexibility to move those around to an event that would have high attendance, or where law enforcement or administrators feel a machine would be needed at an event that's happening outside of regular school hours," said Bart Barker, public information officer for Wilson County Schools.

One non-mobile system is already in place at Barry Tatum Academy in Lebanon.

Barry Tatum Academy’s Principal Shawn Caven walked me through the system to see it in action.

"Everybody that comes through our building walks through this all day," Caven said.

During the demonstration, the system identified my camera and his walkie-talkie as a cause for concern.

"It will put a box, a red box around whatever on the person's body is setting it off," Caven said.

Caven said a school resource officer is stationed nearby.

If the red box pops up, the officer uses a wand to investigate and make sure it is not a weapon before that person comes inside.

Wilson County Schools has a 5-year plan to address safety and other educational goals; click here to take a look.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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