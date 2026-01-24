Wilson County Schools announce Monday, Tuesday closures

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to ongoing winter weather conditions and forecasts for the next several days.
The closure is districtwide and includes Kid’s Club and the ATC.
District leaders said current icing is expected to persist overnight in many areas, especially in northern parts of the county. While some temperatures may briefly rise above freezing Sunday, a sharp return to much colder weather is expected by Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday.
With frigid temperatures forecast for both Monday and Tuesday, officials said melting will be slow, particularly in rural areas.
An update on the status of Wednesday, Jan. 28, is expected Tuesday afternoon.
