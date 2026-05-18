Wilson County Schools selects Travis Mayfield as director

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools has selected Travis Mayfield as its next Director of Schools following a 5-1 vote by the Board of Education during a special called meeting Monday night at the ATC.

Mayfield currently serves as the district’s Deputy Director of Operations, a role he has held since July 2022. Before joining district leadership, he spent seven years as principal of Wilson Central High School, where the school earned multiple state and national recognitions.

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Mayfield said he is prepared to take on the district’s top leadership role.

“The responsibility is one that I don’t take lightly,” Mayfield said. “I will do all that I can to serve our district in the best way possible. I want to say thank you to the Board for their trust and support in selecting me for this position.”

Current Director Jeff Luttrell announced earlier this year that he plans to retire at the end of June, concluding a more than 30-year career in education. Luttrell has served as director since 2021.

“As many already know, I have been very hands-off and not involved in this search and hiring process, but to know that Mr. Mayfield was chosen by the Board to lead this district after my departure, I have full faith that our students, families and employees are in very good hands,” Luttrell said.

District officials said the Board reviewed nearly a dozen applications before narrowing the field to five finalists and eventually two candidates following interviews. Final interviews were conducted last week.

Mayfield is scheduled to officially begin his role as Director of Schools on July 1.