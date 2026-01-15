Wilson County seeks backup locations for warming shelter

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Emergency Management Agency is on the search to find backup locations for their warming shelter for folks to use during the cold weather.

After discovering their usual venue at the state fairgrounds was unavailable this weekend due to prior bookings, WEMA posted on social media asking for people to reach out from different venues that may want to help in a pinch.

The current shelter in the Q Barn at the Wilson County Fairgrounds opened up at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We'll be open Wednesday and Thursday night. We will not be open Friday, but we will reopen for Saturday, Sunday and Monday night,” said Maegan Eldridge, public information officer for Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

According to WEMA, Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon will be able to provide a space for the warming shelter this weekend, but it’s not an ideal situation.

"We do need a much larger area that can accommodate up to 40 to 50 guests, and allow pets to be in there. And the only requirement is restrooms,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge is hoping to build a database of potential backup sites to prevent a situation like this in the future.

"If we could have at least five buildings that could be used, that would be great," Eldridge said.

While there is a nightly shelter in Wilson County throughout winter for men and women called Compassionate Hands, these pop-up warming centers serve specific populations that other facilities cannot accommodate.

"People experiencing homelessness who are a family, or someone who is an elderly person, who maybe needs a little extra assistance or for people in our community who are unhoused who have pets," said Regina Girten, executive director of Volunteer Network.

Volunteer Network is looking for volunteers to help run the shelter in Wilson County.

