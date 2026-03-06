Wilson County storm cleanup update; debris set-out deadline March 29

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in unincorporated Wilson County have until March 29 to place storm-related debris in the right-of-way as cleanup from Winter Storm Fern continues across the county.

Wilson County officials said Custom Tree Care, the county’s contracted debris removal provider, is clearing vegetative storm debris and removing damaged trees and limbs along county-maintained roads. Crews are also trimming or removing weakened trees known as “leaners” and “hangers” that could fall into roadways.

Cleanup teams are cutting and staging debris for pickup by a separate collection crew. Residents may see debris temporarily left in the right-of-way as part of that process before it is collected.

Because of the extensive damage from Winter Storm Fern, crews are making multiple passes through affected areas to ensure all eligible debris is removed.

Officials said debris cleanup for residents within the city limits of Lebanon or Mt. Juliet, or along state-maintained roads, will be handled by those municipalities. Drivers are asked to use caution near active work zones while crews continue cleanup operations.