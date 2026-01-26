Wilson County warming center open, officials considering more spaces if power outages increase

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many communities have been hit hard by the winter weather this weekend, including Lebanon.

I stopped by the Castle Heights area on Sunday, where many of the main roads appeared to be relatively clear, but some of the residential neighborhood roads were still covered in thick ice.

To help people who are without a home, or without heat, Wilson County has opened a warming center at the state fairgrounds in the Q barn.

Click here for more information on the warming center.

Emergency management officials said additional shelters are ready to open if outages become more widespread or last longer.

"There are contingency plans in place. These places are not open currently. If we start seeing widespread power outages for an extended period of time, Maple Hill Church of Christ, College Hills Church in Lebanon, and then Church of God in Watertown, Tennessee, are all going to be open if needed," Maegan Eldridge, public information officer for Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

Beyond power outages, the ice storm has created dangerous conditions on driveways and walkways throughout the area.

If you have elderly neighbors who may be unable to safely leave their homes due to icy conditions, you may want to consider giving them a call to check on them and make sure they’re alright.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com